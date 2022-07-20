Rihanna Steps Out at A$AP Rocky's Concert After Giving Birth
Rihanna is out and about two months after welcoming her son! On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer was spotted at A$AP Rocky's set during Lollapalooza in Paris, France.
Rihanna wore a tracksuit for the outing, wearing dark pants with two white stripes running down the leg. Her jacket was perfectly coordinated and featured green accents. She completed her look with multiple lengthy necklaces, a green fanny pack, and several earrings.
Rihanna's time at the music festival came the same month that she made her first public appearance since giving birth, when she showed up to a London barber shop with A$AP.
Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together in May.
"They are over the moon," a source told ET at the time. "She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."
Shortly thereafter, another source told ET that A$AP, 33, "wants to be the best dad possible and continue to take care of Rihanna," adding that the rapper is "really looking forward to raising their baby boy together."
Later that month, in an interview with Dazed, A$AP opened up about his hopes for his children.
"I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents," he said. "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what."
