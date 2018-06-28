'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Teen Daughter Riley Lost Over 50 Pounds: Pics

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is proud of her 15-year-old daughter, Riley's, hard work and dedication.

On Thursday, Kandi shared that Riley has shed over 50 pounds since starting an exercise regimen last fall. Kandi shared before-and-after pics, which clearly show the impressive weight loss. Riley now weighs 168 pounds after previously weighing 220.

"I’m so proud of my baby @rileyburruss!" Kandi wrote. "Last year (around September I think) Riley decided to get serious about being fit. With the help of her trainer @iamthekingoffitness she’s lost 52lbs!!!! & she did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake."

The mother of two also called out the vicious trolls who have criticized Riley's weight.

"Y’all just don’t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kids weight," she wrote. "Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size. Nobody knew she was over 200lbs because my daughter is tall. She’s 5’9. & to be honest she wouldn’t tell anybody how much she weighed but now she proudly shares it because she wants to motivate other people who are going thru the Weightloss struggle."

Kandi said Riley is definitely keeping up her healthier new routine.

"Riley is still working out 5 days a week," she shared. "I’m so proud of her dedication. Now she doesn’t need help to stick to it because she’s got that self discipline that I don’t even have... Riley wants to help other young people get fit & help them thru the challenges she faced. Stay tuned to what my young boss has coming next! #ProudMom ❤️❤️❤️."

Riley also shared the same before-and-after photos on her own Instagram account, and said she wasn't done yet.

"My journey is not over," she stressed. "I have larger goals I am trying to reach and I hope everybody follows me throughout my journey. I’ve been seeing peoples comments about them struggling with weight loss. I know the struggle & its real. But it can be done. Roll with me and lets do it together! & i just want to thank every one for your supportive comments!"

Kandi talked to The Daily Dish in March about her daughter, and shared that she's already thinking about college and a future career.

"To be an attorney, I really always wanted that for her," the reality star revealed. "When I tell you, everybody sees shy Riley on TV but Riley at home, she will debate you and argue you down. She's one of those people who has to win every discussion and she comes with facts and back to back to back until you're like, 'OK, Riley.' She's one of those people. So I always told her, 'You need to be a lawyer.' She's a master negotiator and now she's finally saying herself that she wants to be a lawyer. So I'm hoping that that stays the case."

