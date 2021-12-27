The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina and her fiancé, Jaylan Banks, are sharing the first photos of their daughter, Emma.

The couple each took to Instagram Monday to share a photo from what looks like a photoshoot for the newborn.

In the pics, Emma is bundled up in a fuzzy white blanket while a blush-colored rose hair clip is pinned to her full head of hair.

"Emma 💜 Photographer: @morrisde," Falynn captioned the adorable pic, with Jaylan writing, "Emma Sang Pina❤️ (📸: @morrisde ) @emma_pina," for his, tagging the newborn her just-created Instagram account.

Emma is Falynn and Jaylan's first child together and the RHOA personality's first daughter. The 32-year-old has three sons -- Dylan, and Liam -- from a previous relationship.

Falynn announced the birth of their daughter last month, sharing a photo of the little one's tiny hand, writing, "Emma Sang Pina🎀 She’s absolutely perfect and healthy. 11.26.21."

The couple, who got engaged in October, announced that they were expecting their first child together in August, in a video posted to her YouTube channel.

"Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby," Falynn revealed in the video. "Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard."

"I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark," she said of their pregnancy announcement.

Jaylan, who was sitting beside his pregnant girlfriend, also shared his thoughts on becoming a new dad.

"I'm as ready as I can ever be," Jaylan added of having his first child. "I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received…I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."

While Falynn's very public divorce from her now-ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, has played out online, the reality TV actress has been focusing on her baby girl and her new relationship with Jaylan.

Shortly after giving birth to Emma, Falynn shared the "push present" her fiancé surprised her with.

"OMG OMG!!! I know they say Scorpios do it best but my fiancé is truly full of surprises! I’ve never received a push gift before but I definitely DID NOT expect this," Falynn wrote next a photo of herself standing in front of the car Jaylan gifted her.

She continued, "Though I absolutely love my gift, I love having you as my husband-to-be even more. #2022RangeRover shawtyyyy."

RELATED CONTENT

'RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Jaylan Banks

Porsha Williams' Fiancé Is Officially Divorced From Falynn Falynn Guob

Falynn Guobadia Reveals If She Blames Porsha Williams for Her Divorce

Porsha Williams Opens Up About Her Engagement to Simon Guobadia (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery