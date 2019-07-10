Gretchen Rossi just became a proud mama!



The former Real Housewives of Orange County star has welcomed a baby girl, Skylar Grey, with her fiancé, Slade Smiley, according to multiple reports.



On Wednesday morning, the 40-year-old reality star decided to share with fans some of her final moments before the delivery. She posted shared several videos from the hospital on her Instagram Story, sporting full makeup while posing with Smiley. "Last moments with Sky in my belly," she captioned a brief video of her bump. The cute pair even posed for a kiss as her very last clip before signing off.

"After a lot of contemplation, crying, struggling, (and based on the medical pros and cons) the Doctor, Slade and I have decided a c-section is going to be the safest thing for me and baby tomorrow," Rossi wrote on social media Tuesday alongside photos and videos of her pregnancy photo shoot. "Doctor said I am only dilated 1cm and I guess I have a 'cervix of steel' so it's not really cooperating at this point and just my pelvic exam yesterday was so beyond painful that I almost passed out, then started to hyperventilate because of that, which then lead to a panic attack! Needless to say I was a hot mess!"



"When you have this vision of how you want your labor and delivery to go and it doesn't turn out the way you imagined, there is this sadness and internal struggle with 'why isn't my body cooperating' or am I making the right decision etc.," she later added. "So after crying it out, and being sad about not having a 'vaginal birth' yesterday, I asked God to give me a sign that this is the best decision, and he did!"

"So I am scheduled for the c-section tomorrow and am going to embrace it with as much confidence as I can, and know that having her in my arms safely is all that matters!" she concluded.

In December, Rossi also spoke with ET about the experience of getting pregnant through IVF, stating, "It's been a long four years of going through a fertility journey with him, three rounds of IVF and we just finally got to do an implantation. So, we're praying and hoping for some good news soon. We're hoping for a Christmas miracle, but yeah, it's probably been one of the more arduous things I've ever been through, but you know, I really want people to know there's hope: you can do this, you can get through this. It's been a very trying, difficult time, but just keeping going for it, because if it's something you really want."

She also discussed how the trying experience has ultimately brought her closer with Smiley.

"Listen, how can you not get closer going through something so difficult, and so intimate and something that you want so badly. But there were definitely moments during the process, like, why did I marry a man that has a vasectomy," she said. "Like, why was that a good idea? Right? So, there's just been a lot of trials and tribulations through it."

Just weeks later, Rossi and Smiley appeared on The Doctors where announced that they were expecting their first child together. During the episode, the TV personality proclaimed: "Finally! We have news that we are pregnant!"

The couple revealed the baby's gender at a gathering in February. Afterward, she spoke with ET about becoming the mother of a little girl, something she's wanted for a long time.



"I have for many years been wanting a baby, as many people know, and I secretly always wanted a girl," she gushed. "I really wanted a girl so badly … But then, the best part, is, like, I always wanted to see Slade with a little girl, so it’s extra special because he just treats me like such a queen, and she’s gonna be his little princess and I’m just so excited about it."



Congratulations, you two!

