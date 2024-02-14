Julia Lemigova is revealing when she started questioning Marcus Jordan. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Reality Checked, the Real Housewives of Miami star said that red flags started going up about Larsa Pippen's now-ex when they shot the Bravo show's season 6 reunion, though the pair hadn't called it quits just yet.

"Sometimes we hear things and when it happens, we don't pay much attention. But then when I saw the news two days ago about the breakup, I started rethinking Marcus," Lemigova revealed. "[My] first impression [of Jordan is] as a very kind, gentle man, and that's what I thought of him up until actually now."

What changed, Lemigova said, is that she "remembered some things I've heard he said on the reunion and few people actually heard it, which was absolutely horrible."

When Dorinda Medley questioned if Jordan had been "horrible to [Pippen], or horrible to you, or just horrible in general," Lemigova said it was the latter.

"In general," she said. "It's something that stuck with me. I don't look at him the same way anymore because he actually said it and it made me rethink who he is as a person. I don't think of him anymore as this gentle kind man."

"Who knows how he was in his private life with Larsa," Lemigova continued. "Of course, I'm not speculating now, but they seemed to be so in love. But again, we don't know what happened behind closed doors."

Pippen and Jordan began dating in 2023. Breakup speculation began swirling earlier this month when fans noticed that the pair no longer followed each other on social media. Pippen furthered the conversation when she deleted most of her pictures with Jordan from Instagram and posted several things alluding to a split.

Shortly thereafter, multiple outlets reported that the breakup was official.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

