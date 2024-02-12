Are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on the outs? The signs are certainly pointing that way.

The Real Housewives of Miami star has sent shockwaves through social media as the Internet has noticed she does not follow Marcus -- who she's been dating for a year -- on Instagram nor does he follow her. Simultaneously, it appears she's deleted most photos of him from her Instagram feed save for a January 2023 snap that seemingly marked their Instagram official status.

However, she really fanned the flames of brewing breakup rumors when she reposted a video of Morgan Freeman from an Instagram page called The Breakup Bounce, in which he discusses listening to and trusting his inner voice.

She followed that post up with a poll asking "Should your friends unfollow your ex" and then reshared another post that read, "The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely."

The two were last photographed a month ago as they stepped out holding hands in New York City. In early February, the 49-year-old reality star left heart emojis in a comment on Marcus' Instagram post. However, on Super Bowl Sunday, 33-year-old Marcus revealed he was watching the annual game with his famous dad, Michael Jordan, and their family as Larsa fueled split speculation.

Before their apparent trouble in paradise, the two revealed that wedding conversations had been occurring despite them not yet being engaged. "It's something that we've been discussing a lot lately. Not necessarily putting a lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we've definitely been discussing locations and time of year," Marcus explained on their Separation Anxiety podcast in August.

In the meantime, Marcus had given her another important bauble. As Larsa confirmed, "You did give me a promise ring."

She later told ET of an engagement, "We love each other. It's gonna happen. I just feel like, you know, when the timing is right... It's in the works."

