Guerdy Abraira is done waiting for an apology from Larsa Pippen.

"I'm ready to not receive it," the Real Housewives of Miami star confesses to ET over video chat. It's been six months since Guerdy felt betrayed by her one-time friend, after Larsa took it upon herself to share Guerdy's diagnosis with breast cancer with their castmates. Larsa claims she was trying to be supportive of Guerdy by rallying the women around her, but Guerdy explicitly asked Larsa to keep her news "in confidence," aka a secret, until she was able to discuss it one-on-one with everyone.

"There's nowhere in the hemisphere right now where I see her understanding the impact of what happened," Guerdy admits. "She still doesn't get it. At BravoCon, she doubled down, and it is what it is, and it ain't what it ain't -- and that's OK."

Guerdy says she's able to be cordial with Larsa, but they will never be friends again -- at least not in the foreseeable future.

"You know, someone actually today said, 'Hey, why aren't you unfollowing her?' I mean, listen, I don't even 'follow' her to be honest. I follow her, but I'm not following her, so it's kind of like, she's a blur," Guerdy rattles off, miming a quick flick across a phone screen. "There's no need to sit there and press a button, because I'm not that childish like she is."

In what RHOM viewers have seen so far this season, Larsa's stood by her actions and even expressed upset at the revelation that Guerdy "tested" her by confiding in her, a test Larsa failed by spilling the beans without Guerdy's permission. Guerdy calling it a "test" also threw Larsa for a loop; she seemed confused about whether that meant Guerdy even had cancer in the first place (this after asking Guerdy how she knew she was sick).

"I think the spin which she is trying work is quite laughable, and really, kind of honestly shocking," Guerdy says. "How do I move forward with any forgiveness when someone is literally waking up every morning saying, 'Yeah, I got this. This is-- I am in the right?' That just doesn't sit well with me."

Jeff Daly / Bravo

Guerdy calls it all par for the course when it comes to Larsa, pointing out how she interacted with bestie Lisa Hochstein last year, after Lisa made a comment about Larsa's condo being in a building rumored to largely house OnlyFans creators.

"It's exemplary, what she did with Lisa when Lisa said, 'Oh my god, I laughed at a joke about the building you lived in...' and she's now talking about [Lisa's estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein's, alleged] financial issues, and why that marriage is not good. That's where we're talking about you bringing daggers to a a pencil fight. It just doesn't make sense, and that's our Liar-sa!"

Larsa and Guerdy started season 6 off on a weird foot, after Guerdy dubbed Larsa "the fakest" of all Housewives in the Bravo-verse at a live podcast taping, despite the two seemingly having no issues prior. When Larsa confronted Guerdy over the label, Guerdy didn't explain it, partially because she wasn't in the mental space to do so; she had just learned of her diagnosis. Now, Guerdy says how Larsa's acted in the aftermath only proves her pick.

"Where is the lie, No.1? Where is it? Nowhere," she cracks. "Fake, before ... and after. So, it could have been physical. It could have been fake by personality change or whatever, you know, friendship things -- it could have been anything, and I never even said a word! This whole thing started with a little game that I did called 'Who was the fakest?' and they asked me a question and I said, 'Larsa. Next question.'"

"It went all the way to this, and for her to now use my cancer because I called her fake? Make sense of that analogy," she continues. "I don't get it, so that is not what friends do. They drop everything and say, how can I help you? I am listening. I want to give you a hug, not, 'Don't blame it on me...' and, 'Oh my god! Well, how did you know?'"

While she has a lot of thoughts on the matter, Guerdy says she's not trying to actively think about it much. Reliving is giving her "PTSD," she says, and staying away from stressors is key to keeping her cancer in remission.

"At this point in time, it's so laughable that I -- literally -- I'm, like, ready to apologize for not giving her the safe space for her to react as a proper, you know, person would," she laughs. "It's la la land, right? It's just really unbelievable, and I don't have the energy for that because I need to keep my health. I need to keep myself stress-free, and that's what I'm doing right now. So, I'm focusing on waking up every morning and making it count, my family count -- everything in between."

"It's not even worth like dwelling over," she says. "It's an afterthought."

As for why Guerdy named Larsa as the fakest of them all, she's not quite ready to divulge that, teasing it should come out on the show before season's end -- and if not, there's always reunion.

"I promise you it will all come full circle," she says. "I've got my receipts. So, trust you be me -- no matter what happens, no matter what she says -- I am ready for the reunion and making it all come to a close."

Before reunion, though, there's a lot more season to watch -- including a heated face-off between Larsa and Guerdy's husband, Russell, whom she's been with since high school.

"I've never seen him in that [sort of] moment, I didn't know whether to be, like, turned on or, like, mortified!" Guerdy shares. "I never seen Russell like that. And I mean this, he's never been this reactive. And so, seeing him like this was a big deal for me, and what happened with this whole thing is, it's unfortunate."

"If Russell is even opening his mouth, you know it had to be that bad," she says, noting how her husband is always reserved. "I already had a hard journey, and honestly, Larsa made it harder for me."



Russell's popped up more in season 6 than Guerdy's previous seasons, largely due to the focus on her health journey. In one memorable moment, Russell told Guerdy to stop worrying about him as a caregiver, saying it's simply his role as a husband to be there for her, through sickness and in health.

"I don't know where he came from, not this galaxy, not this earth," she says of her man. "It's unbelievable. I don't know what to tell you. I'm watching that scene still, 'cause you know you're in the scene, but you're still not grasping the the whole thing, and he's the one. He's the one, and I did it for him. I did it for my kids. I did it for my family."

Guerdy says watching her cancer journey from the beginning has been "surreal," especially knowing where her health stands now. In November, Guerdy announced at BravoCon that she is officially cancer free. She'll go in for a mammogram or MRI every six months to ensure it stays that way.

"I am as good as my last MRI or mammogram," she notes. "My recurrence rate, right now I was able to reduce it to under right under 10 percent. Before, it was 36 percent of recurrence. So, because I did chemo and radiation, that is the reason why it suppressed all the way down to 10 percent."

Beyond sharing her personal story, Guerdy's excited for viewers to follow along on the cast trip to Mexico City, set to play out later this season. She calls it a "hot mess" that weirdly bonded the group for the first time. When RHOM returned for season 4 in 2021, there was a clear divide within the cast: OGs -- the women who appeared on the previous iteration of the series -- vs. the newbies, including Guerdy.

"As crazy as it was, it was probably the foundation bonding moment of all of us as a group," she previews. "You know there's an OG separation with the 'New Gs.' Mexico City will never be forgotten, because that is where that bond that will never be broken [finally formed]."

"It's loving, it's scary and it's fun," she says of the trip. "It's every emotion all in one episode... or two or three, because Mexico was a whole season, OK?! Mexico should have been a whole season. To be honest, it was the Ultimate Girls Trip: Miami Edition."

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

It's also where more Larsa drama sparks, as she alleges one of the women bit her on the vacation.

"You're going to be so surprised to hear who bit her -- who 'bit her,'" Guerdy repeats herself, adding air quotes to her statement. "It's shocking, that's all I'm gonna say to you. You're going to be flabbergasted at the whole story of the biting. Who bit her, and is it the real bite? Is it not a real bite? We will get to the bottom of this. Trust me."

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: