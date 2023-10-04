'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6 Trailer Is Here!

Chaos in the Sunshine State!

The new extended trailer for Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami has arrived and it starts with a prayer. As the teaser shows clips of a tableside argument, a screaming match in a sprinter van and Guerdy Abraira removing her wig following a heated discussion run, someone leads the group in prayer from inside of a chapel.

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Glasses clank and tears flow as the lives of Guerdy, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen are once again documented under the sun. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton all make their return as friends -- who are there for some of the fiery moments.

However, there's always a little bit of rain, as the trailer gives a look at the moment that Guerdy tells the women that she has breast cancer, and gives a look at her treatment plan. Fans also see the conversation Alexia has with her boys, as she springs the news that they have to be out of their home in 15 days.

Larsa and Marcus Jordan's budding romance is questioned by friends and family alike as they seek approval. There's also shocking revelations as Dr. Nicole speaks with her mother about baby No. 2, but has the news sprung on her by her father that he is expanding his family.

Julia faces a wake-up call from her wife, Martina Navratilova, as she shockingly claims she has not been there for her following her cancer treatment.

In true Housewives fashion, the women of Miami balance the tears with the laughter as they make their mark during Pride celebration, show off news boobs, and even play with some NSFW bedroom equipment.

Fans can say amen, as The Real Housewives of Miami makes its super-sized return to Bravo on Nov. 1, with episodes streaming on Peacock the following day.

