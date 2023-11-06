Guerdy Abraira of The Real Housewives of Miami is sharing good news about her battle with cancer months after she announced the diagnosis to fans.

Speaking to ET's Brice Sander from the carpet at BravoCon 2023, the TV personality, 45, said she is happy to share that she is now in remission after undergoing treatment for breast cancer that her doctors discovered during a mammogram earlier this year.

When asked about whether or not the upcoming season will live up to rumors of it being a showdown between herself and castmate Larsa Pippen, Guerdy played Coy and said that the only person she battles with is herself.

"And cancer. You fought it, and you won," Sander interjected.

"Absolutely, I'm a survivor," Guerdy replied. "And to be honest, this was a hard season for me only because you expect some things of some people around you and sometimes some people disappoint you."

As for what else Real Housewives of Miami viewers will see, Guerdy said fans should get ready to see a very real situation unfolding with her cancer journey.

"It's an emotional rollercoaster, to be honest. And that's okay," the mom of two said. "You're going to cry, you're going to laugh, you're going to get angry -- you may break your TV too by all the emotions you're going to feel."

"This is part of reality, this is real life," Guerdy continued before the conversation turned back to her show nemesis.

Larsa, 49, and Guerdy have been engaged in a feud after Guerdy labeled her co-star as the "fakest," prompting Larsa to clap back and accuse Guerdy of "fak[ing] the most tears."

Guerdy was hesitant to share too much about what fans can expect from their ongoing tiff and said fans will have to wait to see how their relationship plays out.

"We'll see what's going to happen this season with the two of us," she told ET, leaving the door open to the potential of a reconciliation.

While she could not comment on whether or not she would be friends with Larsa anytime soon, Guerdy -- who was joined in the interview by castmate and good friend Nicole Martin -- said they do think Larsa's tune has changed this season and that has something to do with her relationship status.

Larsa is dating basketball player Marcus Jordan, son of basketball great Michael Jordan.

"It's been nice to see her happy and in love, I think Marcus is doing good things for her," Martin, 38, said. "I think she's in a very different headspace this season and it's been nice to see her in that space."

Aside from Guerdy's cancer and her feud with Larsa, the Housewives said fans will need to buckle up for one wild ride.

"No one is ready for the Mexico trip, as bad as you think it could be, you have no idea," Martin said, adding that there will be arguments and a medical emergency during that episode.

"I have no words for it," Guerdy said. "It seems like a dream -- it was all a dream. No, it really happened. I think I'm still traumatized about it."

Episodes of season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami premiere on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

