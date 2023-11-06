Andy Cohen is opening up about the future of the Real Housewives franchises and if there are any plans to add new cities to the current list.

The 55-year-old TV personality spoke to ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon 2023 and offered some intriguing details on whether fans can expect any new Housewives series in the future.

Cohen has been a pivotal figure in the world of reality television, thanks to his role as the executive producer of the Real Housewives series and the host of the reunion specials.

As for the potential for more Real Housewives shows in the future, Cohen said that he thinks it's OK to take a beat and stick with the whopping 10 shows already in production.

Bravo currently runs shows out of Orange County, New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, Dubai, Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac and Salt Lake City. The network also recently launched Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

"Every time Bravo calls and says, 'What do you think about developing here or there?' I do feel like we're very good right now," he said, laughing.

"You might laugh at me if I say we don't want to oversaturate the market because there are 10," Cohen joked. "I think we're very good right now. It's a good moment in Housewives world."

Cohen also opened up about his love life.

"Well, I have found the two greatest loves of my life with my kids," Cohen said.

The Bravo host welcomed son Ben, 4, in February 2019 and daughter Lucy, 1, in April 2022 via surrogate.

Despite having found "the two greatest loves" of his life with his children, he said he is not giving up on romantic love.

"Listen, dude, I am on Hinge, Grindr, Tinder and Raya," Cohen joked. "Something's gotta hit. My number's gotta hit here."

