It’s more than just lobsters in hot water at Barbara Kavovit’s RHONY clambake.

ET has your exclusive sneak peek at this week’s all-new Real Housewives of New York City, which picks up in the middle of new cast member Barbara’s backyard bash, just after Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer’s arrival. The women made a pact to exit the event after just an hour so they could return to Dorinda Medley, who they left alone at Ramona’s Hamptons home after she was disinvited thanks to Luann de Lesseps not wanting her around.

"She needs to be by herself so she can think," Luann quips to Tinsley, peeved that her pals didn’t even stick around to eat. "Whatever, you guys do what you want."

Luann then tells the ladies, who have packed to-go bags of lobster to take back and enjoy with Dorinda, they shouldn’t indulge in the seafood spread at all, which does not go over well with Sonja.

"I can’t believe how snarky Luann is being about us taking the food,” she remarks in a confessional. “I’m not leaving the lobsters. That’s who I am. That’s just who I am."

The tension ratchets up when Ramona, who Luann refers to as “Crazy Eyes,” saunters over to Lu to say goodbye. Lu ribs Ramona for coming to a clambake and not participating in the actual clambake aspect, which elicits an alarmingly calm response from Ramona.

"Sonja said we should just stay for an hour, because we have Dorinda," she explains, robotically. "So, we already spoke to our host and she understands. And she was very kind to say we can take food, which is really, fabulously generous of her."

Luann quickly cuts Ramona off with a hasty, "Bye bye!" Watch the full exchange here:

"Wow, you’re a real b***h, Luann," Ramona rips in a confessional. "You get Dorinda disinvited and now you want to start a fight with me? Who the heck are you? Who made you… God?"

ET sat down with Luann just before the season 11 premiere, where she hinted that things will get better for her, Ramona and Dorinda.

"Ramona is pretty even keel this season, if you could ever imagine Ramona even keel," she shared. "She's pretty even keel this season … I don't think Ramona really takes sides, which is refreshing. And different."

"Dorinda and I have been through a rough spot," she added. "So, you're gonna see us continue on working on our friendship over the course of the season and you know, in a positive way."

For more with Luann, watch the video below. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

