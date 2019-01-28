“Hey, hooker!”

And with those two words, The Real Housewives of New York City is officially back in action. Bravo’s Big Apple bunch returns for season 11 and, judging by the trailer, they’re on their A-game. Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer all return for the new batch of episodes, bringing along newbie Barbara Kavovit as a “friend of the Housewives.” Plus, OG RHONY star Jill Zarin pops up for at least one episode. Longtime star Carole Radziwill announced her exit from the series at the end of season 10.

The new season features the return of “Jovani,” Jazzercise, bare-bootied chefs, co-star makeout sessions, happy tears, sad tears, confusing tears, Halloween instead of Christmas at Dorinda’s Berkshires estate and, of course, plenty of screaming matches. In fact, longtime fans might feel a little Scary Island deja vu when Bethenny shouts, “Go to f**king sleep now!” Only this time, instead of a gummy bear meltdown courtesy of Kelly Bensimon, viewers are treated to Sonja seemingly passing out at dinner, hitting her head on the dining table and lying down face-first on the floor.

Check out all the insanity here:

Also to come this season, the return of Ramona’s ex-husband, Mario Singer -- seemingly on a date with Ramona! -- and the return of “red scarf guy,” again, seemingly on a date with Ramona! Plus, get ready for Luann’s full-time transition into a “cabaret star,” and Bethenny not understanding her obsession with the show.

“I can’t even believe you act this way,” Bethenny shouts at the Countess. “‘Cabaret! Cabaret! Cabaret!’ all day. Life is not a cabaret!”

“You are insufferable,” she later tacks on.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo for season 11 on March 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

