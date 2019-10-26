Brendan Fitzpatrick and Morgan Stewart are officially going their separate ways.

According to court records, ET confirms that Stewart filed for divorce from Fitzpatrick on Friday, three years after getting married. The news comes after it was revealed that the Rick Kids of Beverly Hills stars separated in August.

The pair tied the knot in May 2016. They have no children together.

Last month, ET confirmed that Fitzpatrick was dating Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton, who broke up with Bobby Jacobs six months ago.

When ET spoke with Stanton in August, she said that she wasn't looking for a new relationship.

"I'm not looking for a guy at all. If it comes along, great, but I'm super busy. I have the girls. I've been traveling a lot. I have a lot going on," she explained. "I'm, like, finally at a place where I'm like, 'I don't really care.' I'm just doing me."

The mom of two has gone through several high-profile relationships, after first appearing on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016. Stanton became engaged to Josh Murray on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, though they split soon after. She then briefly dated Robby Hayes.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Is Dating 'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' Star Brendan Fitzpatrick

'Rich Kids' Stars Morgan Stewart and Brendan Fitzpatrick Get Married!

Zooey Deschanel's Estranged Husband Jacob Pechenik Files for Divorce

Amanda Stanton Admits Josh Murray Breakup Was Harder Than Divorce (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery