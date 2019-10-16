Amanda Stanton has a new man in her life.

The Bachelor alum is dating Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Brendan Fitzpatrick, ET confirms. The news comes six months after Stanton's breakup from ex-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs, whom she dated for a year. Fitzpatrick's split from wife Morgan Stewart was revealed in August, three years after they tied the knot.

Stanton said she wasn't looking for a new relationship while speaking with ET in August.

"I'm not looking for a guy at all. If it comes along, great, but I'm super busy. I have the girls. I've been traveling a lot. I have a lot going on," she explained. "I'm, like, finally at a place where I'm like, 'I don't really care.' I'm just doing me."

The mom of two has gone through several high-profile relationships, after first appearing on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016. Stanton became engaged to Josh Murray on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, though they split soon after. She then briefly dated Robby Hayes. During her August interview with ET, Stanton said she’d found new levels of peace and self-awareness; she’d written about her experiences in a memoir, Now Accepting Roses.

"[It's] not only going through all these relationships and figuring out what you want and what you don't want in somebody and kind of figuring out your own faults as well, but it's more about just finding yourself and being at peace with yourself and being content and not really needing to find anybody," she said.

See more on Stanton in the video below.

