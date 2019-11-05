Richard Gere Expecting Second Child With Wife Alejandra
Richard Gere is expanding his family yet again!
According to multiple outlets, the 70-year-old actor and his 36-year-old wife, Alejandra, are expecting their second child together. The reports come after ET learned back in February that the couple welcomed a baby boy in New York. ET has reached out to their reps regarding the news.
While the two are pretty quiet about their personal life, Alejandra did post a selfie of her baby bump when she was pregnant with their son. "I’m so happy! #happygirl," she captioned the pic.
This will be the third child for both Alejandra and Richard. The Pretty Woman star shares a 19-year-old son, Homer, with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Alejandra has a son named Albert from a previous marriage.
Alejandra and Richard wed in August, and he was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Lowell from 2012 to 2016.
