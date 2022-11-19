Richard Gere's staying in good shape these days, thanks to his 2-year-old son keeping him on the run!

The 73-year-old actor's wife, Alejandra Silva, took to Instagram to share a rare photo of their son, Alexander. The family photo shows Gere and Silva as two shadowy figures while Alexander takes center stage. He's seen wearing a cream-colored sweater, pink pants and green rain boots.

It also appears Gere's holding up some kind of wheel or perhaps even a frisbee. In any event, It's an adorable photo of the family. Silva captioned the photo, "Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡."

Back on Halloween, Silva also shared a photo of one of her sons (unclear which) wearing a lion costume looking up at a floating witch.

Gere and Silva welcomed Alexander back in April 2020. It's their second child together. They welcomed their first child, a boy, back in February 2019. Gere also has a 22-year-old son, Homer, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva has a son named Albert from a previous marriage.

The couple has been married since April 2018, marking Gere's third marriage. The Pretty Woman star was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Lowell from 2012 to 2016.

RELATED CONTENT:

Richard Gere Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Alejandra Silva! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Anderson Cooper Says Richard Gere Was Part of His Sexual Awakening

Richard Gere Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Alejandra Silva

Inside Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's Wedding

Related Gallery