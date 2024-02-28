Richard Lewis' Cause of Death Revealed

Richard Lewis' cause of death has officially been revealed just hours after sources confirmed he had died.

In a statement to ET, the actor and comedian's publicist confirmed that Lewis died Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack at his Los Angeles home. Lewis was 76.

"His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," says publicist Jeff Abraham of Jonas Public Relations.

The entertainer -- who was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Englewood, New Jersey -- is perhaps best known for his role in the '80s sitcom Anything But Love alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, portraying Prince John in the 1993 movie Robin Hood: Men in Tights and most recently for playing a fictionalized version of himself in Larry David's HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Immediately after Lewis' death became public, tributes for the comedian began rolling in on Wednesday from his longtime Curb Your Enthusiasm co-stars and friends, as well as others from his prolific career in the entertainment industry.

In a heartbreaking statement sent to ET, Larry David shared his grief over the loss of Lewis.

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him," wrote David, 76.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Cheryl Hines, who also starred alongside Lewis in the long-running HBO comedy series, similarly penned a tribute to the comedian detailing her friendship and love for the stand-up comedian.

"When I was young I had the biggest crush on Richard Lewis. He was the funniest person on stage and the most handsome comedian. Then when I was cast on Curb Your Enthusiasm, I got to work with him and it was a dream come true. Through the years I learned who Richard really was and the gifts he gave. Yes, he was the comedian I fell in love with, but he was also one of the most loving people I know," Hines, 58, shared in an Instagram post.

"He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him - especially in recent years. In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift. I love you Richard," the actress continued.

After hearing of Lewis' death, HBO told ET in a statement, "We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter."

RELATED CONTENT: