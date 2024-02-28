Richard Lewis' final appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm before his death is making headlines. On the episode, titled "Vertical Drop, Horizontal Tug," Lewis talked to Larry David about his will and death. The installment aired on Feb. 18, less than two weeks before Lewis died of a heart attack at age 76.

In one scene, the actors, who both play fictionalized versions of themselves on the show, were at a golf course, when David excitedly revealed that he'd improved his game by surreptitiously watching another player's lesson.

"I have better news for you. I'm leaving you in my will. I'm tweaking it, and you're in it," Lewis said. "It's done. You're in."

Though David insisted that he didn't need the money, Lewis explained, "When I die, I want you to know how much I cared about you... You're my best friend. You're getting it."

"Thank you, but I don't want it," David fired back. When Lewis told him "I'm giving it to you anyway, pal," David hilariously replied, "Oh my god. F**k you."

Later in the episode, the men were riding around in a golf cart when Lewis brought up his will again.

"You know, it's kind of starting to dawn on me what's going on. You're putting me in your will, because you want me to put you in my will," David said, with Lewis responding, "Are you out of your f**king mind? Would I be that shallow and that manipulative?"

Though Lewis called the accusation "bulls**t" and noted that it was "a low point" in their friendship, he acquiesced, "Now that you mention it, it sort of makes sense."

After the men argued about whether to give each other the same amount of money or work it out with percentages, David questioned, "By the way, what makes you think I'm going to die before you?"

"You're a little ragged right now. I'm in a little better shape than you," Lewis said, which David responded to by predicting, "I'm going to outlive you by 20 years."

Following Lewis' death, David spoke out in a statement to ET, saying, "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

Lewis' Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star, Susie Essman, also expressed her love and praise for the comic actor in a statement to ET on Wednesday, sharing, "Richard was an original brilliant voice that cannot be replaced. I was lucky to call him a friend. He made me laugh and he was one of the most supportive and kindest people I've ever known."

