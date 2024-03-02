Richard Lewis' wife is speaking out following the sudden death of the Curb Your Enthusiasm star.

Joyce Lapinsky took to her late husband's X account to thank all the fans for their outpouring of support. Along with the message she shared a link to Comedy Gives Back, an organization that serves as "a safety net for the comedy community by providing financial crisis relief, mental health and chemical dependency treatment sponsorship and continued community support."

"This is Joyce, Richard's wife," the tweet began. "Thank you for your loving tributes. He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I. In response to the many queries, I know Richard would appreciate donations in his memory to the Los Angeles-based charity comedygivesback.com or the charity of your choice."

The tweet's garnered more than 1.4 million views.

The beloved stand-up comedian died on Tuesday, his rep confirmed to ET. He was 76. Lewis' rep, Jeff Abraham, shared that the actor and comedian died after suffering a heart attack. "His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," the statement added.

In April 2023, Lewis revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease two years prior.

Lewis and Lapinsky were married for nearly 30 years. Their love story began in 1998, when they met at Ringo Starr's album release party. They got engaged in 2004 and got married the following year.

Lewis -- who was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Englewood, New Jersey -- is perhaps best known for his role on Anything But Love alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, portraying Prince John in Robin Hood: Men in Tights and most recently for playing a version of himself on Larry David's HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

He's survived by his wife.

RELATED CONTENT: