Richard Simmons Seemingly Gives Rare Update: 'I Am Fine and Happy'

Richard Simmons appears to be doing well amid the drama surrounding his unauthorized biopic.

In a message posted to Simmons' verified Facebook account on Monday, the 75-year-old fitness personality shared a rare update on his health and wellness.

"Hi Everybody! I wanted you all to know that I am fine and I am happy," the message read. "I have had a lot of people ask me for interviews. But right now I don't want to do them."

Simmons did not elaborate on why he's not interested in interviews, but concluded his message with a note of gratitude, writing, "It is a gray and rainy day here in Los Angeles, but my heart is filled with your kindness towards me."

The post comes amid ongoing drama over the short film The Court Jester, in which Pauly Shore stars as Simmons. The film premiered over the weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, however, Simmons has said that he does not endorse or support the project.

Simmons' rep told ET in a statement on Wednesday, "Richard and I are not endorsing this project. It is unauthorized. I spoke to Pauly last year and told him [Richard] is not ready to tell his story."

A post to Simmons' verified Facebook account on Wednesday also shared, "Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard."

Shore, meanwhile, recently responded to Simmons' comments when he was questioned at the Salt Lake City International Airport ahead of the short films' Sundance premiere.

Shore, who's also set to star as Simmons in an unrelated feature film, added that he's not coming "from a vindictive place" with the project, noting, "My whole attitude, I think, is if you build it they'll come."

"I hope that once he sees the short and he sees what we're wanting to do with it that he'll change his tune," he said. "I love him. I love what he represents, which is why we want to do it. He's such a great character and it'd be a good opportunity for me to get back out there as well. People miss me and they miss him."

