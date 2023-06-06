Ricki Lake is loving the skin she's in -- and showing the world in the process.

The actress and former talk show host took to Instagram on Monday with a portrait of herself naked in an outdoor bathtub. In the photo, snapped by her husband, Ross Burningham, Lake can be seen hugging herself with her head tilted up toward the sky while smiling with her eyes closed.

"Hands down, these days are the best of my life. 54 1/2 years old (young!) Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love," she captioned the special portrait. "Ross, you make every adventure the most fun ever. Oh and #millvalley is the sh*t! #nature #redwoods #love #gratitude #groundedeuphoria#selflove."

Rosie O'Donnell praised the star, commenting, "I can’t explain how much i adore u."

Kimberly Williams Paisley added, "YESSSS!!! Is that a cold or warm bath? Need to fully feel this…"

Ahead of her 54th birthday in September 2022, Lake opened up to ET about speaking out about her hair loss after hiding it for decades.

"It was something I hid for a long, long time," she told ET. "And it ate at me. It really, really bothered me, because I really pride myself on being super authentic. What you see is what you get. And I think that's what makes it so easy for me to be a talk show host. I'm not pretending to be anything but myself. I've gone through a lot."

At the time, Lake also declared, "I've never been more content or happy in my life."

"I think losing Christian to bipolar and suicide and going through that loss, like the way he loved me and losing him, I now love myself the way he loved me," she said of her late ex-husband, who died in 2017. "It's like I've come to this place of self-acceptance and self-love through that relationship and losing him."

She announced her marriage to Burningham in January 2022.

