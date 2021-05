Ricki Lake Shows Off Engagement Ring From Fiancé Ross Burningham

Ricki Lake is sealing her engagement with a ring. The former talk show host took to Instagram Monday to show off her new bling from fiancé, Ross Burningham.

"Well, friends, he put a ring on it! 💍 #engaged to my magnificent king. I am officially the happiest woman in the land. My dearest Ross, I choose you today and everyday! ✨✨✨♥️ @rosshotpig #love #openheart #hope #happilyeverafter," she captioned the photo marking the relationship milestone.

Lake first announced the news of her engagement in February, sharing her excitement for this next chapter in her and Burningham's lives.

"Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged! 💍 ♥️," Lake wrote alongside a photo of her with her fiancé. "This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful."

"I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one," she wrote."#heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy ♥️."

Fans and friends shared their well wishes for the happy couple in the comments.

During a virtual guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later that month, the former talk show host revealed the intimate details of the night Burningham asked her to be his wife.

"I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu home," she told Cohen. "So it was romantic. It was very spontaneous and I couldn't be happier."

"He was surprised too," she continued, flashing her then-bare finger. "There's no ring yet!"

Lake was previously married to illustrator Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004, and shares two kids with him: Milo and and Owen.

She was married to jewelry designer Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Evans tragically died by suicide in 2017.

In a 2019 interview with ET, Lake opened up about how her appearance as The Raven on The Masked Singer helped her heal from that loss and allowed her to love again.

"It really helped me in honoring him," she said. "[The Raven] was definitely having to do with the loss of my husband, and my grieving process."

See more in the video below.

