Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are ending their marriage.

In a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the music superstar and artist confirmed they are going their separate ways after six years of marriage.

"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children -- preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years," the statement reads in both English and Spanish.

"Our greatest desire now it to continue having a health family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children," the statement continued. "As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter in our lives. Ricky and Jwan."

The pair also confirmed the news to People with a similar statement.

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, share children Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3. The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer is also the father of 13-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino -- whom he welcomed prior to his relationship.

The GRAMMY-winning singer and the conceptual artist met in 2015 via Instagram. In 2018, the pair confirmed they tied the knot. In 2017, Martin spoke about his relationship with Yosef, ahead of their wedding.

"From the moment we shook hands for the first time, I knew this was special," he gushed to Ocean Drive magazine. "He felt the same thing, and then everything was so organic. You cannot force things, and when things are very evident you just have to go with the flow and enjoy and help the inevitable in this case."

