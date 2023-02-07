Rihanna Gets New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Ahead of Super Bowl Performance
Mary J. Blige Predicts What Will Happen During Rihanna’s Super B…
Ben Affleck Felt 'Tired' at GRAMMYs With Jennifer Lopez (Source)
Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday After Snow Plow Accident
Mary J. Blige Predicts What Will Happen During Rihanna’s Super B…
GRAMMYs: Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About 'Journey to Self-Worth…
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Engaged to Girlfriend Beatriz…
Kevin Costner Teases 'Yellowstone' Season 5 and Reveals If He Kn…
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams 'Extremely Harmful' …
Savannah Chrisley Explains What Todd and Julie's Life Is Like in…
GRAMMYs 2023: All the Must-See Moments!
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Her Mom Sho…
Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence on Death of Tristan Thompson's M…
GRAMMYs 2023: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and What You Didn’t See…
GRAMMYs: LL Cool J Hypes Tribute to Hip-Hop and Reacts to 'NCIS:…
GRAMMYs: Watch Harry Styles Perform 'As It Was' in Silver Fringe…
Watch LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah and More Celebrate 5…
Tom Brady Officially Retires From Football: What’s Next for the …
Amy Robach Embraces T.J. Holmes in Major PDA Moment Hours After …
Rihanna's latest wax figure is shining bright like a diamond. Madame Tussauds in New York City announced that the singer's latest figure has been unveiled ahead of her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.
The figure, which is located in the Glow Room, sports the 34-year-old singer's 2018 Met Gala look. For the occasion, the hit maker turned heads when she dressed as the pope in a Maison Margiela design by John Galliano, as the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
Rihanna's figure wears the ensemble that features a diamond and crystal encrusted skirt, paired with an equally sparkling long overcoat. Making sure the look is complete, Rihanna's figure is fashioned in the matching Mitre. Paying attention to each detail, the figure also has the singer's diamond-encrusted manicure.
"Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York where fans can admire and pose with the icon," Joerg Hanel, General Manager at Madame Tussauds New York, said in a statement.
According to Madame Tussauds, fans have another Rihanna figure that they will soon be able to see. The museum announced that they are in the process of constructing a wax figure that will wear the singer's Super Bowl halftime show ensemble.
That wax figure will be available to view later this year at the Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida.
Rihanna is set to hit the stage for the first time at the big game this Sunday, Feb. 12, and is slated to perform a medley of her biggest hits.
The details surrounding the performance are of course under wraps, but a source told ET that the singer is "the happiest she's ever been" ahead of the big game.
"Rihanna is so excited. She is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans," the source said. "She's putting her all into it. She has been on a strict diet ahead of her halftime performance and trying to eat clean and be healthy."
RELATED CONTENT:
Lizzo Debuts Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure to Fans
This Beyoncé Wax Figure Will Have You Doing a Double Take
Jennifer Hudson Shows Off EGOT Bling on Madame Tussauds Wax Figure: 'Now I Gotta Get Me One'