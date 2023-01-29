This Beyoncé Wax Figure Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Madame Tussauds Berlin just unveiled their latest wax figure of Beyoncé, and this one is gonna make you do a double take.

In a video posted to the museum's Instagram account over the weekend, Madame Tussauds shared a look at the super-life-like rendition of Bey on display now at their Berlin, Germany location. The figure, complete with the singer's signature wave blonde locks featured Beyoncé, hand on hip, in a black and white minidress, reminiscent of a look worn on her Lemonade tour. The museum paired the dress with a pair of matching thigh-high boots.

The figure is not only spot on, it gets Bey down right to the little details, including her earrings and white manicured nails. Bey is on display in one of the museum's mirrored exhibits under a sign that reads "Berlin, I love you," in German.

"Surprise! 🔥 Yesterday in Dubai, today in Berlin! ✈️ Queen B is coming to Madame Tussauds Berlin just in time for the start of the winter holidays! 🎊," the museum wrote. " Berlin loves you! do you love beyoncé ❤️ Book your online tickets now and visit Bey!."

The figure is one of a handful made of the "CUFF IT" singer in recent years. In 2019, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas debuted an epic wax figure in tribute to Beyoncé's iconic April 2018 Coachella performance.

The figure featured Queen Bey's hot pink crop sweatshirt and booty shorts look from her headlining show. Much like Berlin's figure, Bey's hair is pulled up into a half ponytail with curls, just like the singer rocked when she hit the stage.

The wax museum also placed a group of the GRAMMY winner's dancers around the statue in one shot.

While both figures are uncanny in resemblance to Bey, in 2017, Madame Tussauds New York City came under fire after unveiling their figure of Beyoncé, which caused plenty of controversy online. The Bey Hive quickly took to social media after the statue was unveiled, slamming the museum for not getting anywhere close to Beyoncé's actual features.

"We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé," the museum told ET in a statement at the time. "We have adjusted the styling and lighting of the figure and she is [back] on display at Madame Tussauds New York."

