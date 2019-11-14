Beyoncé Gets New Spot-On Wax Figure After 2017 Controversy: Pics!

Before we let go of Beyoncé's epic Coachella performance, take a look at her epic Madame Tussauds Las Vegas wax figure, which is a tribute to her iconic April 2018 show at the festival.

The spot-on wax figure includes Queen Bey's hot pink crop sweatshirt and booty shorts look from her Coachella headliner. What's more, the hair is pulled up into a half ponytail with curls, just like the singer had it when she hit the stage.

The wax museum also placed a group of the GRAMMY winner's dancers around the statue in one shot.

According to the press release, 20 artists spent four months and more than 500 hours to create the Beychella look.

This is a far cry from the 2017 Madame Tussauds New York City figure of Beyoncé, which caused some controversy online. The Bey Hive quickly took to social media after the statue was unveiled, slamming the museum for not getting anywhere close to Beyoncé's actual features.

"We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé," the museum told ET in a statement at the time. "We have adjusted the styling and lighting of the figure and she is [back] on display at Madame Tussauds New York."

But after the museum seemingly only changed the lighting and hairstyle of Beyoncé's figure, fans were still upset.

