Beyonce made a surprise appearance at the grand opening gala of Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday, and she most certainly did not go unnoticed.

Queen Bey wore a custom Yousef Al Jasmi yellow beaded gown that she paired with diamond statement earrings and a braid that went all the way down to her ankles.

While at the event, Beyonce posed with comedian Kway, who shared a photo of the two on Instagram, writing: "Still recovering from Beyoncé grabbing me and telling me she love me 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩"

Also in attendance was Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, and her fellow Destiny's Child members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. While the 38-year-old singer did not pose on the red carpet, Tina, Kelly and Michelle all did so and spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier.

