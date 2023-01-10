Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!

Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer.

"I'm gonna say something controversial — I will actually get in trouble for this. Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl," he said with a laugh. "Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!"

Rihanna took the joke in stride, laughing along. Earlier in the show, she -- along with fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga -- lost the Best Original Song category to "Naatu Naatu" from RRR. However, she looked like a winner in a stunning black gown with voluminous sleeves.

The performer attended the awards with her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, who looked handsome in a perfectly fitted suit. The couple -- who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May -- did not walk the red carpet.

