"Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture. M.M. Keeravani took the stage at The Beverly Hilton Hotel Tuesday to celebrate the achievement.

"Naatu Naatu" had some stiff competition in the Best Original Song category, beating out Taylor Swift for “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marking the first nomination and first win for Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj, Keeravani made his way to the podium to collect the golden award for the trio.

"Thank you very much, HFPA , for this prestigious award, Golden Globe. I'm very much overwhelmed with this great moment happening. And I'm very happy to share this excitement with my wife, who is sitting right there," he said.

Keeravani continued, "It's been an age-old practice to say this [award] actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning not to say those words when I get an award like this. But I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition, because I mean my words. This award belongs to my brother, Rahul Sipligunj, for his vision, I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support and in order of priority -- who animated the "Naatu Naatu" song. And we thought without him this wouldn't have happened."

He also dedicated the award to "Kala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and -- for his wonderful words as a lyricist, Rahul Sipligunj, along with Kala Bhairava who rendered this song with high energy and -- who are with us, who danced the full stamina for the song, thank you all. And, last but not least, those who programmed the song. Wonderful work, thank you very much."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 Golden Globe Award Nominations: See the Full List

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globe-Nominated Movies and TV Shows

2023 Awards Season Guide to Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, Oscars and More

Related Gallery