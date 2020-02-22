Rihanna Slays as Only She Can at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Nobody turns heads quite like Rihanna.

Just days after celebrating her 32nd birthday, the Fenty designer hit the red carpet at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in a style all her own. Rihanna posed in a purple Givenchy dress with lots of ruffles that she paired with a Kallati ring and strappy heels. The "S&M" singer wore her hair back in a ponytail that included a fun braid in the front. As for her makeup, she kept her eye shadow simple and sported a red lip.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

Rihanna was honored at the ceremony with the President's Award. Previous recipients have included JAY-Z, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O'Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Muhammad Ali.

ET recently spoke with Rihanna about her fashion line and when fans can expect new music from her. Check out the exclusive interview:

Rihanna Jokes She Likes to Antagonize Her Fans Over New Album (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Reassures Fans She's Working on New Music

Beyoncé and Rihanna Step Out in Style at Roc Nation Brunch

Rihanna Spotted with A$AP Rocky After Reported Split From Boyfriend

Related Gallery