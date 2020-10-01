Rihanna is opening up about how 2020 has impacted her career, and everything that comes along with it.

In a new interview with ET's Rachel Smith, the 32-year-old singer gets candid on how this year's unique events (like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic) have inspired her to think more creatively.

When asked about creating and working on her music in quarantine, Rihanna responds, "It impacts everything. It impacts the timing for a lot, it impacts touring, it impacts how feasible is it to travel or have people you want to work with travel to you."

"It forces you to figure it out and I'm that type of girl," she says. "I just want to figure out a solution. I don't want to stay stuck on the problem."

"I'm like, 'OK, so what do we do about it?' With COVID-19, every day has been, 'So what do you do about it?' Because there's always a challenge," she adds. "Every day there's something different, and so the 'what do you do about it' aspect has come into full play during this quarantine. It's helped a lot and it's forced me to figure things out and get creative and clever about it."

Rihanna, who's fortunately stayed healthy and busy amid quarantine, says this time, overall, has been a "humbling experience" for her... a time to focus on all her passions. But to stay motivated and inspired, she also makes sure to schedule in a little self-care and fun.

"I've been just sitting in robes with no makeup and whatever my hair does that day," she admits, telling ET she starts to "dial back a lot" when she feels overwhelmed. "There's a lot happening always and when I get into those little crevasses of those huge moments, I just try to think about what I really love to do. Like, what truly makes me happy, and it's really the littlest things."

"It could be cooking, it could be walking, it could be biking," she continues. "It's all of these little tiny things that you just do for fun that in the moment they just make you feel great. I don't have a license, so I can't really drive, but driving is also one of those things that is therapeutic."

In addition to working on new music, continuing her philanthropy efforts and launching her Fenty Skincare line earlier this year, Rihanna has also been gearing up for her highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, which kicks off Friday.

The "Work" singer tells ET that she shot the fashion show in Los Angeles, and it's "definitely still gonna be off the chain" despite having to adapt because of the pandemic.

"It's definitely a lot more challenging logistically. There are lot of moving parts and everyone's health obviously comes first," she says. "On top of [that], the production relies on everyone's health, so it's presented its challenges. But we love a challenge and we were just grateful that Amazon Prime was up for the challenge with us."

Rihanna adds that fans will see an "array of personalities" throughout the show, with men, women and non-binary models rocking apparel from her lingerie brand's fall 2020 collection.

"I'm excited to present the show with new product that we've actually been designing since our last show," she teases. "While we were making the last show, we were actually creating this collection, so it's fantastic to watch it finally come to fruition."

"I'm particularly excited about our male representation from Christian Combs. We're doing a collaboration with him which is very special to us," she continues. "He's the latest collaborator with the brand. He wore a customized boxer brief last year which had the ladies going a little crazy. So [we said], 'You know what? Come over to Savage and make them.' I wear them all the time so I'm excited to see how people interpret that new franchise in our brand."

Hear more in the video below, and be sure to catch Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, streaming Oct. 2 on Amazon Prime.

