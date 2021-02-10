Fans will have to wait a bit longer for Rihanna's Fenty fashion line. LVMH and Rihanna announced on Wednesday that they've made the decision to press pause on the brand's luxury line, the singer's first standalone high-fashion collection.

A source close to the brands tells ET that with the overwhelming success of beauty and skin, LVMH and Rihanna have jointly made the decision to put the ready-to-wear Fenty division on hold in relation to the current climate. As partners, LVMH Group and Rihanna will concentrate on the growth and long-term development of the Fenty ecosystem.

Rihanna first announced the launch of Fenty, made up of ready-to-wear shoes and accessories, back in 2019, by teasing the logo on Instagram.

The history-making brand made Rihanna the first woman and first woman of color to create an original brand for LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy and Christian Lacroix, among others.

Just because the new luxury line has been halted doesn't mean you won't have any Fenty to wear, however. Along with making this announcement, ET has learned that the private equity firm, L Catterton -- in which LVMH has a stake -- led a $115 million Series B fundraising round to foster the expansion of RiRi’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line and bring it into the retail space.

"As we continue to grow the brand at a remarkable pace, it is imperative that we move forward with partners who not only have a deep understanding of our business and customer base, but share our ambitious vision for Savage X Fenty and have the operational know-how to work with us to achieve it," said Natalie Guzman and Christiane Pendarvis, Co-Presidents of Savage X Fenty. "L Catterton is the ideal partner, and we look forward to working closely with their unparalleled team to bring the confidence and inclusivity of Savage X Fenty to more people around the world."

Of course, there's still a lot to look forward to in the Fenty ecosystem, and maybe, if we’re lucky, new music in the new year. Rihanna told ET back in October that pandemic has inspired her to think more creatively despite the limitations quarantine has created, especially when it comes to working on new music.

"It impacts everything. It impacts the timing for a lot, it impacts touring, it impacts how feasible is it to travel or have people you want to work with travel to you," Rihanna said at the time.

"It forces you to figure it out and I'm that type of girl," she added. "I just want to figure out a solution. I don't want to stay stuck on the problem."

