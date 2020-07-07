Ringo Starr is 80! The Beatles drummer, whose full name is Sir Richard Starkey, celebrated the milestone on Tuesday and some famous names were quick to share some sweet words in his honor.

Sir Paul McCartney, the Beatles singer who last reunited with Starr during his July 2019 Los Angeles concert, shared a pic of his former bandmate grinning from ear to ear to celebrate the day.

"Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO," McCartney, 78, wrote. "Have a great day my long time buddy!"

Yoko Ono, who was famously married to Beatles singer John Lennon before his death in 1980, also marked Starr's birthday, sharing a sweet pic of them together.

"Happy, Happy Birthday Ringo!" Ono wrote on Twitter. "Lots of peace and love."

Happy, Happy Birthday Ringo!

lots of peace and love, yoko ✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PgvkQAQ37R — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) July 7, 2020

The Beatles' official account, as well as accounts for the estates of Lennon and the late George Harrison, also sent birthday wishes Starr's way.

In addition to the tributes, Starr will celebrate his birthday with a virtual benefit concert that will feature performances from McCartney, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Dave Grohl, Gary Clark Jr., Sheila E., Sheryl Crow and more.

Ringo's Big Birthday Show will be live streamed on Starr's YouTube page Tuesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Funds raised will support Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.

When ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Starr about the virtual bash, the musician gave more details about what fans can expect.

"Some people are actually doing a little short movies for me all of them playing a Beatles song, a Ringo song, their song," Starr said.

He also teased his virtual reunion with McCartney, and gushed about continuing to work with his former bandmate.

"I love playing with him," Starr said of McCartney. "He comes over to my studio. He's on most of my solo records."

Watch the video below for more on Starr.

