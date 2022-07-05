Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are showing off their love on the red carpet. The couple stepped out on Tuesday to attend the U.K. Gala screening of Waititi's latest directorial venture, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ora, 31, stunned on the carpet in an embellished gown with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and open back. Meanwhile, Waititi, 46, looked dapper in a blue suit and black bow tie.

The pair was as cute as can be on the carpet, with Ora kissing Waititi on the cheek at one point. The two also held hands, waved to fans and smiled for cameras on the red carpet.

Waititi and Ora first sparked romance rumors in April 2021, when the singer shared a pic of herself hugging the director. The couple made their red carpet debut in August 2021 at the premiere of Suicide Squad, which Waititi starred in.

As for the flick the couple stepped out to support, Chris Hemsworth, the film's star, recently chatted with ET about Waititi's direction.

"It's one of the craziest things, if not the craziest thing, he's ever made. I think it's the most insane thing I've been a part of. It's wacky, it's wild, it's fun, just like Thor: Ragnarok was," Hemsworth said. "... I think for most of the film, the biggest challenge for Taika was sifting through the breaks and the comedic improvisations that went south and kind of piecing it together. It just gives the whole set a different energy. Everything that you then see on screen is a byproduct of that environment. Taika does that -- he orchestrates a wacky set and then gives you a wacky film."

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.

