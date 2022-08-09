Rita Ora Marries Taika Waititi: Reports

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are married! The 31-year-old singer and the 46-year-old filmmaker recently tied the knot, multipleoutlets report.

The pair exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in London, according to The Sun. The singer will now go by the name Mrs. Waititi-Ora, the outlet reports.

Marriage speculation between the pair began when Ora posted pics of herself wearing a gold band on Instagram. According to DailyMail, Waititi was seen wearing a matching band in a photo posted to the bride's sister's Instagram Story. ET has reached out to reps for Ora and Waititi for comment.

Waititi and Ora first sparked romance rumors in April 2021, when the singer shared a pic of herself hugging the director. Then, in May, the pair was spotted displaying some major PDA in Australia, alongside actress Tessa Thompson.

In a July interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi said he was "not really" upset by the pics going public.

"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he said. "And also, Is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

The couple made their red carpet debut in August 2021, at the premiere of Suicide Squad, which Waititi starred in. Later that month, Ora took to Instagram to share pics from Waititi's star-studded birthday party.

On Valentine's Day 2022, Waititi gushed over Ora on Instagram.

"First photo the night we met four years ago. We've been mates ever since," he wrote. "Then a year ago we decided to 'complicate' things but it just got easier. Happy Valentines Day to my bestie @ritaora."

Engagement rumors began swirling around a couple in June, when they'd been together for more than a year.

This marks the first marriage for Ora, who previously dated the likes of Bruno Mars, Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris. It's Waititi's second marriage, as he was wed to Chelsea Winstanley from 2011 to 2018. The former couple shares two kids, Matewa Kiritapu, 6, and Te Hinekāhu, 10.

