Riverdale is losing two of its parents. ET has confirmed that both Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will depart the CW series at the end of its current fourth season.

In a statement to TVLine, Ulrich, who played Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) dad, F.P. Jones, said that he's "incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale" and "will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis."

"I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind," he added. "But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities."

Likewise, Nichols, who played Veronica's (Camila Mendes) mom, Hermione Lodge, told the outlet that she "had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family."

"We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever," she added. "I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."

Riverdale, which was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year, is currently following its characters through their senior year of high school. When ET spoke to Sprouse, Mendes, Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa last year, they shared how their characters' impending high school graduation could impact the show.

"[It] kinda frees up the universe a little bit inside Riverdale to play around with that concept," Sprouse said. "I'm excited to see where we all go."

"I don't want the kids to be in high school forever," Mendes agreed. "I think Riverdale is very much a show about the cycle of life, and things growing up, and all of that. So I think it'd be really cool to see them go off to college and grow up and see what they make out of their lives."

While Reinhart seemed uncertain about whether or not the core four would depart the tow, Apa didn't have strong feelings one way or the other.

"As long as the fans keep watching," he said. "I mean, the show's not called Riverdale High -- it's called Riverdale. So you never know what can happen afterwards."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays on the CW.

