Camila Mendes has a new man in her life! The 26-year-old Riverdale star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a PDA pic with her new beau, photographer Grayson Vaughan.

"That long distance kind of love," she captioned a shot kissing her man in front of a private plane.

Though the couple have been spotted out together recently, this is the first confirmation of their romance. Mendes previously dated her Riverdale co-star, Charles Menton. The pair called it quits in late 2019 after more than a year together.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vaughan recently photographed Mendes' Riverdale love interest, KJ Apa, and he shared the shirtless pics on Instagram last month.

In addition to Apa, Vaughan is also pals with another well-known star, Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. The pair posed for a cute pic together in 2016, which Willis captioned, "Dumpster & Bumpy take Hollywood #hereforLeo."

Mendes is currently in Vancouver quarantining with her Riverdale co-stars as she prepares to finish filming season 4 of The CW teen drama and to start on season 5. She and co-stars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch have been having lots of fun together, creating a group TikTok for their fans, which includes some epic choreographed dance moves.

Reinhart recently revealed to Nylonthat the cast will be filming with no breaks until Christmas.

"You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family," Reinhart noted. "No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lili Reinhart Says She Feels ‘Like a Prisoner’ Returning to ‘Riverdale’ Set in Canada This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Lili Reinhart Says She Feels 'Like a Prisoner' Filming 'Riverdale'

Lili Reinhart Did a 'Riverdale' Bra Scene to Encourage Body Positivity

Lili Reinhart Jokes Her Quarantine Weight Gain Will Affect ‘Riverdale'

Related Gallery