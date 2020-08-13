Pregnant Vanessa Morgan has shared the first peek at her baby boy -- inside her womb! The Riverdale star took to social media on Wednesday to post a sonogram.

The scan clearly showed the little one’s cute little foot, with Morgan captioning the image, "He’s a lil kicker. ♥️ #bigfoot."

Morgan announced she was expecting her first child in July, just days before it was revealed that her husband, baseball player Michael Kopech, filed for divorce from the actress in June. Wednesday’s sonogram tweet was her first social media post since news broke of the divorce.

Morgan's pregnancy announcement featured images from her gender reveal celebration and made no mention of Kopech (who earlier confirmed he was taking time off from playing for the White Sox due to "personal reasons.")

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," Morgan wrote. "It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

"I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom," she continued. "It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️.”

While the gender reveal post attracted some negative comments -- with one user writing, "Don’t disrespect our pitcher like that" -- Morgan’s Riverdale costar, Madelaine Petsch, jumped to her defense.

“Honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it," wrote Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on the show. “Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on Riverdale, got engaged to Kopech at the Grand Canyon in July 2019. They tied the knot at the Historic Walton House near Miami in early January.

