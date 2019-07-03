'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan Is Engaged to Michael Kopech

There are wedding bells on the horizon for Vanessa Morgan.

The Riverdale star is engaged her boyfriend, Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech. The couple shared the exciting news on their Instagram pages on Wednesday. Morgan, 27, shared a stunning photo of her now-fiance kneeling in front of the gorgeous Mooney Falls near the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

"My Forever 😭💍♥️," the actress captioned the snapshot. Before the proposal, the CW leading lady shared video of their outdoor adventures on her Instagram Story, showing off their campsite, their breakfast, scenery and her beau.

The 23-year-old baseball pro, on his end, shared video of the proposal, writing a lengthy caption about how much he loves his bride-to-be.

"So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you," he began. "I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially."

"Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? Lol," he continued. "You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one."

Kopech previously dated Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter, Brielle Biermann, until they broke up in March 2018. Morgan and Kopech began dating months after, with the actress sharing one of the first photos of her and the athlete in July 2018.

"Back in Vancouver for the next 10 months for season 3 of Riverdale! Best part? Getting to explore this beautiful place🇨🇦🚁," she captioned the pic.

The couple join newly-engaged celebs Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul, and Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane, who recently took their relationships to the next level.

For more on the Bachelor alum's proposal, watch below.

