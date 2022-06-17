Blac Chyna's "revenge porn" lawsuit against Rob Kardashian will go to trial after the judge in the case denied Kardashian's motion to enforce a settlement between the exes.

According to multiple reports, a judge made the ruling on Thursday in Los Angeles, California. The ruling means the case will proceed, with jury selection beginning Monday. Blac Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, tells ET that her client is very pleased that the judge denied Kardashian's motion to "enforce" a settlement that she claims "never existed."

"Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent," Ciani continued. "Revenge porn is a very dangerous form of violence predominantly perpetrated against girls and women. Victims of revenge porn typically experience serious anxiety, shame, and helplessness. Some revenge porn victims have committed suicide."

She continued, "Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law."

The ruling comes just over a week after Kardashian filed legal documents in court claiming that, on or about May 23, he "entered into a settlement agreement on terms first proposed 12 days earlier by Chyna" in her revenge porn lawsuit in order to "avoid the expense and public spectacle of trial."

"Unfortunately, after the parties entered into the settlement agreement, in a complete reversal, Chyna and Ms. Ciani repudiated the agreement and tried to back out of the deal because Chyna changed her mind," the docs allege, further claiming that Chyna and her lawyer "acted in bad faith."

Chyna's attorney told ET that the parties had, in fact, engaged in settlement discussions but added, "When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media."

As for the terms of the alleged settlement, the docs claim that it had to do with another lawsuit in which both Rob and Chyna are defendants.

The former couple, who are parents to 5-year-old daughter Dream, are both being sued by Chyna's one-time friend, Justin C. Jones, on the claims of public disclosure of private facts and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The "revenge porn" trial will kick off nearly five years after Chyna, real name Angela White, sued Kardashian in 2017 claiming that he took to Instagram that summer and shared a video of Chyna kissing another man. They would go on to accuse each other of cheating, but the tense mudslinging reached a boiling point when Kardashian shared a series of NSFW naked images, claiming to be of Chyna, who subsequently filed for a restraining order.

The public stunt triggered Instagram to temporarily disable Kardashian's account, but that didn't deter him, as he took his tirade against Chyna to Twitter, where he levied more cheating accusations against Chyna and tweeted the same video of a mystery man kissing her.

