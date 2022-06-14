Kardashians Want Blac Chyna to Pay for Over $390,000 of Their Court Costs, Chyna's Lawyer Responds
The Kardashian-Jenner family wants Blac Chyna to pay their legal fees. Earlier this month, lawyers for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed a petition asking that 34-year-old Chyna to pay their legal fees, which total more than $390,000. The petition, which ET obtained, came after Chyna lost her lawsuit against the family.
Among the costs listed on the petition are about $5,000 in filing and motion fees, more than $4,000 in jury fees, and upwards of $63,000 in deposition costs.
Also included in the costs are about $9,300 in service of process fees, nearly $20,000 in court reporter fees, and almost $185,000 in fees related to models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits.
Additionally, the Kardashian-Jenner family's defense team spent more than $700 on electronic filing, another approximately $7,200 on electronic document hosting, and upwards of $96,000 on other costs.
The filing came the month after a jury ruled that no monetary damages should be awarded to Chyna, who sued the family members for $100 million for allegedly scheming to have her Rob & Chyna reality TV show on E! canceled after one season as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream.
Blac Chyna's attorney responded to the Kardashians' request for Blac Chyna to pay for their legal fees, telling ET, "Kris Jenner's attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work."
The attorney continued, "Under California law, costs are awarded to defendants only when they are without fault. In this case, a Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendant Kris Jenner falsely claimed that 'Chyna beat the sh** out of Rob’s face' and that defendant Kylie Jenner falsely claimed that Chyna would 'proceed with using and physically abusing my brother.' The same Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendants Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner did not act reasonably and in good faith to protect their own economic interests in the 'Rob & Chyna' show."
Throughout the trial, the Kardashian-Jenner family insisted they had no power in deciding which shows aired on the network that carried the family's flagship reality show and its spinoffs.
Following the verdict, Blac's lawyer confirmed that her client plans to appeal.
