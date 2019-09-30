With a modern reboot of St. Elmo's Fire in the works, and the 35th anniversary of the original coming up next year, Rob Lowe is reflecting on his time on set and the comraderie of the young, hungry cast of burgeoning stars.

Lowe recently sat down with ET's Lauren Zima, where the actor -- who is also a spokesperson for Atkins, which he credits for his fitness and youthful longevity -- opened up about what it was like working with Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Andrew McCarthy, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy on the 1985 dramedy.

"It was ahead of its time," Lowe said of the Joel Schumacher-directed Brat Pack film. "I look back on it and laugh at the hair mousse and the styles, but its funny to see how many shows it influences."

"When I watch Stranger Things, I definitely see the call backs to St. Elmo's Fire, and it was a great time," Lowe added. "It was a great time to be alive, the '80s were fun... and I'm glad that the movie still exists."

In Demi Moore's recent tell-all Memoir, Inside Out, the actress refers to her time on the set St. Elmo's Fire -- and her relationships with both Lowe and Estevez. According to Lowe, the reason the experience has stuck in her memory, and in the minds of fans, is because of the cast's genuine chemistry.

"You could tell we were all really good friends and we all really cared about each other, and that we were a gang," Lowe shared. "That's what we played on screen and I think it really was captured."

"It felt like we were all very much in the same place in our lives," Lowe added, referring to his young co-stars. "All very ambitious, all looking to the future and wondering what the future would hold."

With talk of the possible reboot in the works -- reports of which first broke in August -- Lowe said he's very supportive of the idea, explaining, "I think its great."

"I'll be the first one to see it," Lowe added.

When it comes to casting, however, future productions might have a hard time finding a young version of Lowe himself, which raises the question of whether or not his 24-year-old son, John Lowe, might be interested in taking on his father's role in the modernized remake.

"My son Johnny would draw the line at playing me," the actor said with a laugh. "Now Andrew McCarthy? He would play him."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'St. Elmo's Fire' Turns 30! On Set With Rising Stars Rob Lowe & Demi Moore in 1984

Demi's Pre-'St. Elmo's Fire' Days: I Was a Loner

Shirtless Chris Pratt Has Beach Day With Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger & His 'Parks and Rec' Co-Star Rob Lowe

'9-1-1' Spinoff Starring Rob Lowe, '9-1-1: Lone Star,' Coming to Fox

Related Gallery