Beach day!

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger soaked up the sun in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday and the newlyweds were joined by a famous friend -- Pratt’s former Parks and Recreation co-star, Rob Lowe.

The trio was snapped relaxing on the beach and in the ocean, with Lowe and Pratt going shirtless while sitting on blue loungers.

Schwarzenegger rocked a red bikini top as she enjoyed some kayaking with Pratt, while Lowe opted for paddleboarding.

Later, Pratt got his goggles on and swam about a half a mile out and back, according to an eyewitness.

Earlier in the day, Pratt and Lowe are said to have gone golfing with one of Lowe’s sons.

And after all that sunshine, Pratt was feeling the effect on Tuesday morning, posting a photo of a sunburn on his leg and comparing it to a similarly colored red, white and blue icy treat.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot on June 8 and the Jurassic World star talked to ET about married life the following month.

"It feels really nice," said Pratt, who honeymooned in Hawaii. "We just feel very blessed and very, very happy. I think having the stress of the ceremony behind you is kinda nice, you know? But, yeah, we're in the honeymoon phase. It feels really good and we just feel really happy."

