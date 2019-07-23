Chris Pratt couldn't be happier when it comes to married life with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 40-year-old actor and 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver tied the knot on June 8 after dating for a year, and opened up to ET's Lauren Zima on Monday at the Jurassic World: The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood about how it's been going.

"It feels really nice," Pratt says about being married. "We just feel very blessed and very, very happy."

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star said the two are currently enjoying the "honeymoon phase" now that planning their wedding is over.

"I think having the stress of the ceremony behind you is kinda nice, you know?" he notes. "But, yeah, we're in the honeymoon phase. It feels really good and we just feel really happy."

Pratt also talked about Schwarzenegger recently giving him two pet pigs for his birthday, whom he named after country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

"Well, not an average gift and she's not an average woman," he says of the memorable present. "I got a nice couple of Kunekune pigs -- Tim and Faith -- and I invited Tim and Faith to come to the farm and meet your namesake."

Pratt later opened about the highly anticipated Jurassic World 3, sharing that he hasn't seen any form of the story. But he does have a wish when it comes to the third installment.

"I would love, I would love to see some of the other characters from the original Jurassic Park movies make their way into the movie," he says.

As for now having a Universal Studios ride based on the Jurassic World franchise he stars in, Pratt says he's definitely looking forward to his 6-year-old son Jack -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris -- getting to ride it.

"I think I'm really excited for him to come on this ride," he says. "I think he's just the right age. He can handle it. He's gonna love all the dinosaurs. Your kids are gonna love this ride."

Meanwhile, Pratt recently made a surprise appearance at two bars in Nashville, Tennessee, and showed off his singing skills when he jumped on stage to sing a few country classics. Watch the video below for more:

