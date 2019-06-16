Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Father's Day with a heartfelt message for her new hubby, Chris Pratt.

The 29-year-old author took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming snapshot of the Guardians of the Galaxy star and his 6-year-old son, Jack, chopping wood in a forest on a fun, scenic family outing.

"Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day," Katherine captioned the sweet pic of Pratt and his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. "I love you."

Katherine also shared a heartfelt message to her own dad, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, posting an adorable throwback photo of herself and her dad as he bottle feeds her younger sister, Christina.

"Happy Father’s Day daddy! I love you so much (even when you feed Maverick from the table)!" she wrote, jokingly referring to her beloved family dog.

For his part, Chris celebrated the special day as well with a touching tribute to his late father, Daniel Pratt, who died from multiple sclerosis in 2014.

"Happy Father’s Day to the strongest and funniest man I ever met," Chris wrote alongside a photo of his father in his younger years. "They don’t make em like you anymore. Which in some ways is probably a good thing. Haha!!! Love you and miss you every day Pop."

Chris and Katherine tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California earlier this month. Check out the video below for more on the couple's sweet, star-studded wedding.

