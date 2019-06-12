Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger want to start a family together.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday in Montecito, California, and a source tells ET that having kids is on their agenda. Pratt is already a father to his 6-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

"Katherine and Chris are so happy to be married and are planning to go on a honeymoon very soon," the source says. "The couple is planning to have kids, and doing so is important to them."

"Chris loves children and Katherine comes from a big family and wants the same," the source adds.

Schwarzenegger, 29, has three siblings -- 27-year-old Christina, 25-year-old Patrick and 21-year-old Christopher -- as well as a half-brother, 21-year-old Joseph Baena. In January, 39-year-old Pratt told ET that he definitely saw having more kids in his future, as well as taking some time off.

"The future? Oh. Lots of kids," he said. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

On Monday, a source told ET that Schwarzenegger and Pratt had a "dreamy" wedding and that their families couldn't be happier for them.

"Katherine smiled so sweetly through the vows and at the reception she laughed nonstop," the source said. "They know this all happened so fast but it just feels right. At the party, she told an old friend that Chris is her soulmate."

"Their families both clearly support their marriage," the source continued. "And as tough as [her father] Arnold Schwarzenegger seems, he was actually tearing up during the ceremony. Rob Lowe and Katherine’s brother, Patrick, were chatting about how happy they were for the newlyweds."

