Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt tied the knot on Saturday, and friends and family of the bride and groom couldn't have been more excited and supportive on social media.

Both theGuardians of the Galaxy star and his new bride shared the first photos from their happy day on Instagram on Sunday, and among the chorus of celebratory comments was a message of support from Katherine's half-brother, Joseph Baena.

The 21-year-old bodybuilder shared a simple but sweet "Congratulations!" in the comments under his half-sister's post, along with some heart emojis.

Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Joseph, who was not in attendance at the wedding ceremony, is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

While he was born in 1997, the Terminator star and former governor of California did not reveal to his then-wife, Maria Shriver, that he was Joseph's father until 2011, after which she filed for divorce. Their divorce has still not been legally finalized, however, they remain exes.

Katherine's younger brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, also shared his congrats on both the bride and groom's posts, as did many of the couple's famous friends. Many of Chris' Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, as well as some of his Parks and Recreation co-stars, were among the bevy of A-listers who shared their love in celebration of the couple's happy day.

Instagram

The couple tied the knot on Saturday at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, with their loved ones and their close friends in attendance, including Chris' 6-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, as well as Katherine's famous parents and her siblings, Patrick, Christina and Christopher.

The actor was first romantically linked to Katherine last June. They made their relationship Instagram official last December, and in January, he announced that they were engaged.

Check out the video below for more on the couple's happy day.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'Dreamy' Wedding

Chris Pratt Shares First Wedding Photo With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Marry in Intimate Ceremony

Maria Shriver Gushes Over Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzengger's Wedding Planning

Related Gallery