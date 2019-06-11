Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratttied the knot in Giorgio Armani!

The newlyweds got married in an intimate ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, on Saturday, and details on their looks are out.

The iconic Italian designer, 84, custom designed both the bride and groom's nuptial ensembles. Katherine wore a white Armani Privé bustier column gown with full skirt that extended into a beautiful lace train.

A short lace embroidered veil, paired with a tulle veil worn previously by her mom, Maria Shriver, topped off her romantic yet classic look. For accessories, the 29-year-old author donned her grandmother's earrings and white satin heels. Her six bridesmaids were also dressed in Giorgio Armani.

Chris was handsome in a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure midnight blue two-button peak lapel wool suit and matching vest, worn with a white shirt, silver tie, pochette and cufflinks. His 6-year-old son, Jack, walked down the aisle in an Armani Junior midnight blue suit, white shirt and silver tie to match Chris. His nine groomsmen also wore Giorgio Armani midnight blue suits.

Katherine changed into her second dress for the reception. This time, she rocked an ivory Armani Privé silk satin number with draped sleeves that floated off the shoulders. The plunging back was adorned with buttons. She finished the party outfit with coordinating satin heels and a hair barrette.

“Katherine and Chris are truly the ultimate beautiful bride and handsome groom," the designer stated in the press release. "I am proud to have played a role in this couple’s wedding. For them and for the bridal party, I designed elegant and sophisticated outfits, that would highlight their radiant personalities."

