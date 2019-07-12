Chris Pratt has gone country!

On Thursday night, the 40-year-old actor delighted fans when he stopped by two iconic country music venues in Nashville, Tennessee, and took the stage to sing with the bands.

Pratt wowed the crowd with his rendition of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" at Robert's Western World in Downtown Nashville sometime after 11:30 p.m.

Wearing a denim shirt and a white baseball cap, Pratt posed with Sarah Gayle Meech, a Nashville-based country singer who was performing at the venue, following his set.

"When Chris Pratt shows up at your show @robertswesternworld to sing Johnny Cash," she captioned a photo of herself with Pratt. "You never know who will show up at Robert’s Western World... Thank you @prattprattpratt you made our night!"

Pratt also took the stage at Nashville's iconic Tootsie's World Famous Orchid Lounge, where he delighted a jam-packed room with another performance.

"How good is this band?" Pratt exclaimed to a screaming crowd before energetically belting out a country track with a beer in his hand.

yall my mom is in nashville rn and she’s at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing JDNDNDNFNFNNFN pic.twitter.com/D6AaKHTM2o — amanda (@trademarkrunt) July 12, 2019

The venue posted about their exciting surprise guest on their Instagram Story, sharing a pic of Pratt performing along with a funny gif of his Parks and Recreation character, Andy Dwyer.

"Look who decided to stop by!" they wrote on top of the pic. "What we love about Nashville, Tennessee."

Pratt's Nashville night out came shortly after he tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger back in June. The pair wed in Montecito, California, before jetting off to Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Following their nuptials, a source told ET that kids were already on the newlyweds' brain.

"The couple is planning to have kids, and doing so is important to them," the source said. "Chris loves children and Katherine comes from a big family and wants the same."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

