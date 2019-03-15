Chris Pratt is living his best life!

It was one thing when the Garth Brooks fanboy got to present his idol with the Artist of the Decade award at Thursday’s 2019 iHeartRadio Awards.

It was another thing when Pratt then got to stand at the rear of the stage like one of Brooks’ entourage and watch the musician perform for the deafening crowd.

Then, the Guardians of the Galaxy star topped his night off by getting pulled on stage by Brooks for a duet!

The two sang part of “Friends in Low Places” together after Brooks reportedly spotted Pratt watching side of stage and summoned him over.

“Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven," Pratt later captioned a photo of the performance on Instagram. "Thank you @garthbrooks and congratulations on the artist of the decade award."

"It was an honor to sing with you and the band on stage," he added. "I can't wait for the upcoming stadium tour. God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you."

The bromance continued backstage, where Pratt appeared to get emotional while sharing an intimate moment with Brooks and his crew.

“Here I am all misty eyed backstage,” he captioned a video on Instagram. “A moment I will never forget. Sound on.”



See more on Pratt and Brooks below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Trisha Yearwood Reacts to Seeing Garth Brooks’ Perform Touching Song About Her for the First Time

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Schwarzenegger on How 'Involved' Chris Pratt Is in Wedding Planning

NEWS: Why Chris Pratt Didn't Think He Could Play a Bad Guy in 'The Kid'

Related Gallery